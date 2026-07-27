Father pre-pays 5 years of alimony to travel abroad

·70·Society
Father pre-pays 5 years of alimony to travel abroad

According to a court document in the proceedings of the Gijduvan district branch of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, a debtor father was ordered to pay alimony for the material support of 1 underage child in favor of the mother, who is the claimant.  

During the enforcement actions, the debtor's right to travel abroad was temporarily restricted. The debtor stated that he wished to travel abroad and requested practical assistance.

The debtor was explained the rights and obligations of the parties under the enforcement document, as well as the procedure for pre-paying alimony.

The debtor filed a lawsuit with the court to change the method and procedure of enforcement by pre-paying the alimony.

The court satisfied the claim and ruled to pre-collect 5 years of alimony calculated by the state bailiff.

During the enforcement actions, 138,540.0 thousand soums of alimony designated for pre-collection were recovered, and the restriction on the debtor's travel abroad was lifted.  
Enforcement actions are currently ongoing.

GijduvanCompulsory Enforcement Bureau
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