Robot assistants for trains: New technology under testing

·27·Technology
Robot assistants for trains: New technology under testing

Russian Railways is exploring the possibility of using robots to assist attendants on passenger trains. According to the company's press service, initial testing was conducted on a Lastochka train in a depot environment without passengers. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Although the equipment demonstrated stable performance during initial trials, further testing is required to make a final decision on full-scale implementation. Experts emphasize the need to refine the robots' design and technical specifications, as well as to test them while the train is moving at various speeds.

According to company representatives, passenger safety and comfort remain the top priority. Proposals from various manufacturers are currently being reviewed. However, there are no plans for robots to completely replace train attendants.

Digital technologies allow staff to perform their duties more efficiently and dedicate more time to passengers. Therefore, robots are seen only as auxiliary tools and not as an alternative to human labor.

RoboticsTechnologyInnovationTransportArtificial Intelligence
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Abror Shuhratov
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