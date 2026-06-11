Starlink connects schools in remote areas of Paraguay to the internet

SpaceX has launched a large-scale project to connect hundreds of rural schools and medical centers in Paraguay to Starlink satellite internet. The project is being implemented in partnership with the national government and the state operator COPACO. The plan includes installing up to 500 connection points in remote areas that previously lacked stable connectivity. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

To date, 18 connection points have been activated in the Presidente Hayes and Boquerón provinces of the Chaco region. In some schools, including those serving indigenous communities, internet speeds are reaching up to 280 Mbps, with a guaranteed minimum of 200 Mbps. For many settlements, this is the first opportunity to access modern internet.

The new infrastructure will enable the expansion of digital education, support government social programs, and integrate medical facilities into the national healthcare system. Paraguayan President Santiago Pena called this project a significant step toward the country's development and reducing the digital divide. The full deployment of the 500-point network is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

As a reminder, Starlink previously connected remote schools in Kenya to the network. Additionally, using this technology, more than 1,000 students and teachers in 14 remote schools in Bolivia have gained access to high-speed internet.