Cuktech introduces a new 90 W compact charger

Cuktech is preparing to release a new charger with the model number AD902S. The gadget has successfully passed the national CCC quality certification in China. According to preliminary information, this is a compact adapter designed for fast charging of smartphones, laptops, and other devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The device is equipped with two USB-C ports, with the main C1 port capable of delivering up to 90 W of power. It supports a wide range of modes from 5 V / 3 A to 20 V / 4.5 A, making it suitable for modern laptops as well.

The second C2 port is designed for up to 22.5 W, intended for gadgets that require less energy. When both ports are used simultaneously, the total power distribution drops to 65 W (45 W + 20 W).

This new product from the Cuktech brand is expected to be highly competitive in the market due to its compact size and high efficiency. So far, no specific information regarding the official release date or price has been disclosed.