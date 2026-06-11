iPhone for internet, Samsung for calls: 2026 trends

Experts from the payment service YuKassa and operator SberMobayl analyzed key smartphone market trends in spring 2026, studying user brand loyalty. According to the study, while sales volume in the Russian electronics market grew by 18%, the average purchase price fell by 17% to 11,480 rubles. Experts attribute this to longer device lifespans and a shift in consumer focus toward reliable mid-range models. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In the smartphone rankings, the base model iPhone 11 remains the leader for the second consecutive year. While Realme Note 50 took second place, the most significant change in the top five was the sharp rise of the Samsung Galaxy A16. This smartphone climbed to third place, surpassing last year's bronze medalist iPhone 13, as well as Xiaomi models like Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C NFC. Redmi 9C NFC still retains its popularity, holding the fifth position.

Analysis of device usage revealed interesting patterns. It turns out that iPhone owners consume 30% more mobile internet than Samsung users and 15% more than Xiaomi owners. This indicates that Apple smartphone users are more active with online content and social media.

On the other hand, Samsung users emerged as the absolute leaders in phone communication. Their call duration is 18% longer than that of iPhone owners and 15% longer than Xiaomi users. Overall, demand for voice communication in the market is increasing: the average volume of voice traffic has grown by 25% over the past year.