Anthropic partners with TCS to expand enterprise AI solutions

Leading AI startup Anthropic has signed a partnership agreement with Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to popularize its models among enterprise clients. Under this agreement, TCS will establish a dedicated business unit specializing in the implementation of Anthropic models. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

As part of the collaboration, TCS will gain early access to new AI models and provide its more than 50,000 employees with the Claude AI assistant. The companies plan to develop specialized technological solutions for sectors such as finance, healthcare, telecommunications, and aviation.

Anthropic considers the Indian market its second-largest and is actively expanding its presence there. Previously, the company established a partnership with Infosys. OpenAI has also entered into similar agreements with major Indian IT service companies like Infosys and HCLTech.

TCS subsidiaries Diligenta and the TCS iON platform will also begin utilizing Claude's capabilities. Specifically, Anthropic models will be used to automate customer service and in digital education programs. Additionally, TCS specialists will participate in developing tools for the Claude Code ecosystem, such as insurance claim processing and credit advisory services.

This strategic move comes at a time when the future of India's $315 billion IT services market is being questioned amid AI development. This year, TCS and Infosys shares have fallen by 34% and 31% respectively, and the new partnership is expected to help restore investor confidence.