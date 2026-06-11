WhatsApp to end support for older iPhone and Android smartphones

·24·Technology
WhatsApp to end support for older iPhone and Android smartphones

The team behind the popular WhatsApp messenger has updated its list of supported operating systems. According to the latest changes, starting November 30, 2026, only iOS 15.5 and higher will be supported. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Requirements for Android smartphones have also changed. From September 8, 2026, the messenger will only work on Android 6 and newer versions. Developers note that users will receive multiple notifications about the need for updates before support is completely discontinued.

Notably, for users of iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus, this news is not critical. The latest update for these models reached iOS 15.8.8, so owners simply need to update their devices before the deadline.

Currently, all Apple devices that support iOS 15.1 can be updated to version 15.5. Therefore, users are advised to update their device software in a timely manner to continue using the messenger.

WhatsAppiPhoneAndroidUpdateTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Anker Smart Charge Pro+: 160 W Charger with Smartphone Model DisplayAnker Smart Charge Pro+: 160 W Charger with Smartphone Model DisplayToday, 11:54Anthropic partners with TCS to expand enterprise AI solutionsAnthropic partners with TCS to expand enterprise AI solutionsToday, 11:53Unexpected gift for iPhone users: AirDrop speed significantly increased in iOS 27Unexpected gift for iPhone users: AirDrop speed significantly increased in iOS 27Today, 11:29Starlink in the skies of Chile: 310 Mbps internet for helicoptersStarlink in the skies of Chile: 310 Mbps internet for helicoptersToday, 11:23iPhone for internet, Samsung for calls: 2026 trendsiPhone for internet, Samsung for calls: 2026 trendsToday, 10:57Cuktech introduces a new 90 W compact chargerCuktech introduces a new 90 W compact chargerToday, 10:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body