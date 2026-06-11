WhatsApp to end support for older iPhone and Android smartphones

The team behind the popular WhatsApp messenger has updated its list of supported operating systems. According to the latest changes, starting November 30, 2026, only iOS 15.5 and higher will be supported. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Requirements for Android smartphones have also changed. From September 8, 2026, the messenger will only work on Android 6 and newer versions. Developers note that users will receive multiple notifications about the need for updates before support is completely discontinued.

Notably, for users of iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus, this news is not critical. The latest update for these models reached iOS 15.8.8, so owners simply need to update their devices before the deadline.

Currently, all Apple devices that support iOS 15.1 can be updated to version 15.5. Therefore, users are advised to update their device software in a timely manner to continue using the messenger.