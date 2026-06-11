Deezer launches AI detector for Apple Music and Spotify

·23·Technology
Deezer launches AI detector for Apple Music and Spotify

Music streaming service Deezer has announced the launch of a public and free tool designed to detect tracks created with AI. The new service allows for the analysis of playlists not only within the Deezer ecosystem but also on other popular platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Speaking about this initiative, Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier emphasized that no other company has taken such a step yet. Therefore, the company decided to give users the opportunity to check if their playlists contain synthetic tracks, regardless of which streaming platform they use.

The verification process is very simple: the user visits a dedicated page, selects their music platform, and grants access to their account. After that, the Deezer system automatically scans the playlists and indicates which songs were created using AI. This tool is available in 27 languages and supports over 20 of the most common streaming services.

Deezer is actively fighting against AI music on its platform. The company receives approximately 75,000 generated tracks daily, which accounts for 44 percent of daily uploads. Throughout 2025, more than 13.4 million such compositions were detected and labeled on the platform. All of them are excluded from algorithmic recommendations and editorial playlists.

The problem has intensified due to high levels of fraud. According to Deezer data, in 2025, up to 85 percent of streams generated entirely by AI music were used for fraudulent purposes, namely to illegally obtain royalty payments.

DeezerApple MusicSpotifyArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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