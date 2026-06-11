Quantum Space aims to replicate SpaceX's success via military SPAC

Quantum Space, a startup planning to build highly maneuverable spacecraft for the US military, has announced it will go public via a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) in a $1.2 billion deal. Although this method, which became popular in the space sector in 2021, ended unsuccessfully for many investors, projects like Rocket Lab and Planet have proven their worth. Now, Quantum Space intends to follow this path, leveraging the investment wave created by SpaceX and other giants. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Company founder Kam Ghaffarian previously successfully launched the Intuitive Machines project. Now valued at $6.4 billion, the company is sending robotic missions to the Moon. Through his new project, Ghaffarian aims to meet the US Space Force's growing need for inter-orbital vehicles capable of rendezvous with other spacecraft.

Former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine has been appointed to the leadership of Quantum Space. According to him, the company will focus primarily on national security. Currently, the startup is participating in six government programs, including lunar flight projects. Bridenstine plans to use his political and industry experience to secure major government contracts.

The company's spacecraft, named Ranger, is designed as a competitor to the new generation of Russian and Chinese apparatuses. Unlike most satellites, Ranger will carry a large fuel reserve, allowing it to remain in high orbits for extended periods and monitor rival satellites. It is also expected to have in-orbit refueling capabilities.

Quantum Space has already been selected to join the $6.2 billion Andromeda contract. This project focuses on creating space-based intelligence gathering apparatuses. The company's main task will be to secure orders for real-funded missions starting in 2030.