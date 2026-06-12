Elon Musk: I gave SpaceX less than a 10 percent chance of success

Ahead of the largest IPO in history, Elon Musk met with employees at the SpaceX headquarters in Texas. During his speech, he admitted that he initially barely believed the company would reach its current level. According to Musk, he gave SpaceX less than a 10 percent chance of success. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

“It is hard to believe that a company that started in a small warehouse in El Segundo would go public as part of the largest IPO in history. If someone had told me that back then, I would have said: ‘You must be on something very strong.’ I gave SpaceX less than a 10 percent chance of even surviving,” the billionaire said.

The SpaceX head also touched upon the company's ambitious future goals. He emphasized that the goal is not just to launch a few astronauts into space, but to transport any person to the Moon, Mars, or any point in the solar system.

“We want to take you, specifically you, to the Moon, Mars, and eventually even further,” he added. Meanwhile, before trading began, the price of SpaceX shares rose by nearly 30 percent, reaching $170. This means the company's market valuation could exceed $100 billion.