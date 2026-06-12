Elon Musk: I gave SpaceX less than a 10 percent chance of success

·4·Technology
Elon Musk: I gave SpaceX less than a 10 percent chance of success

Ahead of the largest IPO in history, Elon Musk met with employees at the SpaceX headquarters in Texas. During his speech, he admitted that he initially barely believed the company would reach its current level. According to Musk, he gave SpaceX less than a 10 percent chance of success. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

“It is hard to believe that a company that started in a small warehouse in El Segundo would go public as part of the largest IPO in history. If someone had told me that back then, I would have said: ‘You must be on something very strong.’ I gave SpaceX less than a 10 percent chance of even surviving,” the billionaire said.

The SpaceX head also touched upon the company's ambitious future goals. He emphasized that the goal is not just to launch a few astronauts into space, but to transport any person to the Moon, Mars, or any point in the solar system.

“We want to take you, specifically you, to the Moon, Mars, and eventually even further,” he added. Meanwhile, before trading began, the price of SpaceX shares rose by nearly 30 percent, reaching $170. This means the company's market valuation could exceed $100 billion.

Elon MuskSpaceXIPOSpaceTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX IPO: The Largest Stock Offering in History and Musk's New RecordSpaceX IPO: The Largest Stock Offering in History and Musk's New RecordYesterday, 18:57Accelerated expansion of the Universe confirmed via Type Ia supernovaeAccelerated expansion of the Universe confirmed via Type Ia supernovaeYesterday, 18:55SpaceX shares rise 30%: Company enters top six most valuable in USSpaceX shares rise 30%: Company enters top six most valuable in USYesterday, 18:29Ubtech introduces the world's first hyper-realistic emotional robotsUbtech introduces the world's first hyper-realistic emotional robotsYesterday, 18:28AI developed to predict mortality risk in acute coronary syndromeAI developed to predict mortality risk in acute coronary syndromeYesterday, 18:26Mistral AI may raise new investment with a valuation of 20 billion eurosMistral AI may raise new investment with a valuation of 20 billion eurosYesterday, 18:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil