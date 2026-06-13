AMD replaces swollen Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor after reputation concerns

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AMD replaces swollen Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor after reputation concerns

AMD has reversed its position following a high-profile warranty dispute and agreed to replace a failed Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor. Initially, the manufacturer had denied the user's warranty claim. The incident gained widespread attention after the popular Hardware Unboxed YouTube channel intervened and publicly criticized the company's decision. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

It all started with a post on the Reddit forum by a user with the handle VINCENT199411. Their PC, based on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, which had worked without issues for nearly three years, suddenly shut down. According to the owner, the system was not performing any heavy tasks at the time of the failure. A loud popping sound came from inside the case, and the computer would not turn on afterward. When the system was disassembled, it was discovered that the substrate on the back of the processor had significantly swollen.

Gigabyte performed a detailed diagnostic of the motherboard, resolved BIOS issues, and declared the board fully functional after 64 hours of stress testing. The power supply unit also passed all tests successfully. Despite this, the AMD support team denied the warranty request as soon as they saw photos of the damaged processor. The company classified the substrate swelling as mechanical damage, which is not covered by the standard warranty.

This decision caused sharp backlash among users and technology enthusiasts. It was pointed out that such deformation could be caused by an internal electrical or thermal failure of the processor—a factory defect—rather than user error. The authors of Hardware Unboxed reached out to AMD via social media, warning that this refusal could lead to a significant loss of reputation.

The result did not take long. A few hours after the publication, AMD representatives contacted Hardware Unboxed to announce that they had reconsidered their decision. The company agreed to fully honor the user's warranty claim and send a new processor to replace the failed one.

AMDRyzen 9 7950X3DHardware UnboxedProcessorTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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