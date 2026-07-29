Cybersecurity startup Spur raises 200 million USD in investment

·41·Technology
Cybersecurity startup Spur raises 200 million USD in investment

Florida-based cybersecurity startup Spur Intelligence has raised 200 million USD in an investment round led by Insight Partners. This funding comes at a time when bot activity in the digital space has surged, surpassing human internet traffic volume. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

ixbt.com according to data, Spur, founded in 2017, developed bot detection technology five years before ChatGPT was publicly released. The startup's technology helps enterprises distinguish legitimate users from complex, hidden bot traffic, as well as identify fake users and threats.

Blind spots in cybersecurity

Insight Partners representative Thomas Krann noted that today, complex criminal VPN networks, residential proxy servers, and anonymization infrastructures are rapidly developing. As a result, a serious problem arises for organizations — they see the activity, but cannot identify the underlying infrastructure behind it.

Detecting malicious traffic has long been a challenge for corporate security teams. However, experts believe that the scale of attacks companies face today is fundamentally different from previous ones and is becoming increasingly difficult to mitigate.

Bot dominance on the internet

According to Cloudflare's latest report, by mid-2026, bot activity on the internet surpassed human activity. This is the first time such a phenomenon has been observed in the entire history of the internet.

Cloudflare founder and CEO Matthew Prince noted on his X social media page that agentic traffic is growing very rapidly. According to him, this was initially expected to happen by the end of 2027 or early 2028, but the processes are moving even faster than anticipated.

CybersecurityStartupInvestmentBotsCloudflare
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