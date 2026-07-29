HMD revives the legendary Asha brand with a new budget device

HMD has officially introduced a unique "lightweight smartphone" — the HMD Asha 305 model in the Philippines market. According to ixbt.com, this device was created as an intermediate solution between simple feature phones and full-fledged Android devices, priced at just 65 USD. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

The new model is aimed at users who value simple and reliable technologies. The revival of the Asha lineup, which became famous under the Nokia brand nearly a decade ago, is viewed as a step aimed at strengthening the company's position in the entry-level segment.

Technical specifications and capabilities

The presented smartphone is equipped with a 5-inch screen with a resolution of 480 × 854 pixels. The Unisoc T137 processor is responsible for the device's performance, which is quite sufficient for basic daily tasks. The hardware part is provided with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

A 2-megapixel main camera is provided for taking photos. Also, based on the requirements of modern users, the device is equipped with an LTE modem, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity options, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port.

Software and battery

The HMD Asha 305 model runs on the Pulse OS operating system based on Android AOSP. According to the software capabilities, users are provided with over 100 applications, including special lightweight versions of popular apps like TikTok and YouTube.

One of the main advantages of the device is its removable battery with a capacity of 2500 mAh. According to the manufacturer, the battery capacity can provide up to 32 hours of operation in standby mode, which in turn creates additional convenience during use.

Currently, the new HMD Asha 305 has gone on sale in the Philippines at a price of 3990 Philippine pesos (approximately 65 dollars). According to the manufacturer, this budget smartphone is expected to go on sale in other international markets in the coming weeks.