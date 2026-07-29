China successfully tests new 400 volt energy system in space

China has successfully completed orbital tests of the world's first 400-volt power supply system designed for spacecraft. This technology is expected to serve as a key energy foundation for large-scale expeditions to explore the Moon and Mars in the future. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the test complex was developed by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) and delivered to orbit via the Tianzhou-10 cargo spacecraft. The system has passed two successful test series in space, and all performance indicators fully met design requirements.

The new development constitutes a complete complex ranging from power generators and batteries to control, distribution, and transmission. Specialists have taken full control of this technological chain, successfully eliminating dependence on foreign technologies.

Advantages of high voltage

Pan Zhihao, an expert in the field of space technology, explains that transitioning from traditional 28V and 100V power buses to a 400V system offers a number of significant advantages. In turn, this significantly reduces current, cable weight, and energy losses.

Additionally, the use of silicon carbide (SiC)-based components increases energy conversion efficiency. As a result, the entire system becomes more compact and lightweight, freeing up additional space for payload and providing stable power to megawatt-class equipment.

Future Moon and Mars programs

This high-voltage architecture will serve as a foundational platform for the largest space projects in the future. The system is designed to power electric propulsion, crewed lunar spacecraft, landing modules and rovers, as well as future lunar station infrastructure.

Experts note that the testing of this technology removes one of the main limitations in building powerful energy systems in deep space. This creates a solid foundation for future deep space expeditions.