How a SpaceX Welder Became a Millionaire: The Story of Juan Hernandez

·36·Technology
How a SpaceX Welder Became a Millionaire: The Story of Juan Hernandez

Following the successful SpaceX IPO, not only major investors and Elon Musk but also ordinary employees have come into the spotlight. Juan Hernandez, a welder from Mexico who earned approximately $28 per hour at the company, became one of these fortunate employees. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Starting full-time in 2015, Hernandez was initially granted a stock package worth $10,000 by SpaceX. Over nearly 10 years, he also regularly purchased company securities from his salary. Once SpaceX went public and the share price rose to $167, the value of his assets exceeded $1 million.

This success story went viral after Elon Musk shared it on social media. The company's employee equity program allowed thousands of workers to become business co-owners. Long-term ownership, combined with rising stock prices on the open market, significantly boosted their wealth.

According to reports, more than 4,000 current and former employees are expected to become dollar millionaires following the SpaceX IPO. Another 400 people could hold stock packages worth over $100 million due to the long-term incentive system.

The debut of SpaceX on the Nasdaq exchange concluded with a strong surge in quotes. On the first day of trading, shares rose by 19%, reaching $160.95. As a result, the company's market value reached $2.1 trillion, surpassing giants like Broadcom and Amazon.

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