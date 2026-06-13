SpaceX releases Raptor V3 engine replica to celebrate historic IPO

·40·Technology
SpaceX releases Raptor V3 engine replica to celebrate historic IPO

SpaceX has introduced a special collection of branded merchandise to mark its stock market debut. New souvenirs featuring IPO symbols and the SPCX ticker have appeared in the company's online store. This move was made to celebrate the company's successful debut in the financial market. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new line includes $35 "The Future is Public" and "SPCX Liftoff" t-shirts, a $45 "I Heart SPCX" tote bag, a $40 cap, and a $15 special pin. The most expensive and notable item in the collection is a decorative bell designed in the shape of the Raptor V3 engine, priced at $125.

The release of the collection is linked to the most successful IPO in SpaceX history. Following the listing, the company's share price rose significantly, and its market capitalization exceeded $2.1 trillion. This result allowed Elon Musk's company to take seventh place in the ranking of the world's most valuable enterprises.

The successful IPO brought great benefits not only to investors and Elon Musk but also to the company's ordinary employees. For example, the rise in share prices led to a welder at SpaceX becoming a millionaire, which attracted public attention.

SpaceXElon MuskRaptor V3IPOTechnology
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