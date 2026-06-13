China's most powerful rocket launches new generation communication satellite into orbit

On Thursday, China successfully launched a new test satellite designed to verify the speed and reliability of next-generation orbital communication systems. The Long March 5 carrier rocket lifted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan, placing the 25th test communication satellite into its designated orbit. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the state broadcaster CCTV, the device is primarily used to test multi-band and high-speed satellite communication technologies. This mission marks the 11th flight of the Long March 5 series and the first launch of the current year. This rocket plays a crucial role in China's space program due to its heavy-lift capacity.

The Long March 5 is capable of delivering 25 tons to low Earth orbit, 14 tons to geostationary orbit, and 8.25 tons for lunar missions. As a two-stage cryogenic rocket, the vehicle is equipped with four boosters powered by liquid hydrogen, liquid oxygen, and kerosene. The rocket stands 63.2 meters tall with a diameter of 5 meters.

According to the developers, nine technical improvements were implemented during this mission to increase operational reliability. As a result of optimizing inspection and launch processes, the rocket's time on the launch pad was reduced from six to four days. This increases the vehicle's resilience to the hot and humid climate of Hainan and extreme weather risks.