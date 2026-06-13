FBI builds a special town to simulate cyberattacks

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has unveiled an artificial town covering over 2,000 square meters at its campus in Huntsville, Alabama. This project is designed for law enforcement personnel to simulate real-world cyberattacks and conduct practical training on investigating them. The goal is to train investigators to work with the latest consumer and corporate technologies in a safe environment. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The complex, called the Kinetic Cyber Range, opened in February 2025 and includes fully equipped houses, a hotel, a gas station, a supermarket, a courthouse, a hospital, and a power plant. All devices and systems in the town operate as they would in real life, but are strictly controlled to ensure simulated attacks do not escape the complex.

The complex also features a data center with over 200 physical servers. It runs systems on Windows and Linux operating systems, helping investigators build skills for conducting searches and investigations in real corporate environments. According to the FBI, more than 1,400 specialists have trained there since its opening.

The town also allows for the simulation of ransomware attacks and their consequences, such as critical situations where hospital systems fail. This teaches investigators to make correct decisions in high-pressure situations where human lives are at risk.

Furthermore, the Kinetic Cyber Range plays a vital role in training digital forensics experts. Investigators learn methods to bypass security systems and extract data from devices manufactured by companies like Apple or Google. Such tools are often controversial in the tech world because they exploit vulnerabilities unknown to the device manufacturers.