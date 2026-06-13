Iron Instead of Platinum: New Catalyst Created for Future Batteries

·51·Technology
Iron Instead of Platinum: New Catalyst Created for Future Batteries

Scientists at Tohoku University in Japan have developed a new iron-based catalyst that could make zinc-air batteries significantly more efficient and durable. Such batteries are considered one of the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries due to their low cost, high safety, and use of abundant materials. Unlike conventional power sources, zinc-air batteries use oxygen from the surrounding air to generate electricity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main problem with this technology was the need to use rare metals like expensive platinum for the oxygen reduction reaction. To bypass this limitation, Japanese researchers decided to use iron oxide (Fe2O3). Although iron oxide is a stable and very cheap material in an alkaline environment, it slowed down the catalyst process because it bound hydroxyl groups too strongly.

To solve the problem, the scientists combined iron oxide with samarium oxide (Sm2O3) to create an artificial heterostructural interface. This method allowed for weakening the excessive bonding between iron atoms and hydroxyl groups. As a result, the reaction proceeded without obstacles, and the catalyst demonstrated high stability even after long-term charge and discharge cycles.

The new development was tested not only in laboratory calculations but also in real devices. Experimental zinc-air cells managed to power an LED lamp and even fully charge a smartphone. According to Professor Hao Li of Tohoku University, this technology will increase the efficiency of both traditional liquid and modern flexible solid-state batteries.

If the technology is successfully implemented on an industrial scale, such batteries could be used in fields ranging from wearable electronics and mobile devices to large energy storage systems for solar and wind power plants. Researchers plan to apply this approach to other types of energy systems in the future.

TechnologyBatteryEnergyScienceInnovation
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

New under-pillow speaker helps combat insomniaNew under-pillow speaker helps combat insomniaToday, 16:27Russian Internet loses certificates: GlobalSign begins revocationRussian Internet loses certificates: GlobalSign begins revocationToday, 15:54FBI builds a special town to simulate cyberattacksFBI builds a special town to simulate cyberattacksToday, 11:20Major project launched in the US to create an "artificial Sun"Major project launched in the US to create an "artificial Sun"Today, 10:54Snapdragon-powered transformer and Helios 18: Acer at Computex 2026Snapdragon-powered transformer and Helios 18: Acer at Computex 2026Today, 10:25China's most powerful rocket launches new generation communication satellite into orbitChina's most powerful rocket launches new generation communication satellite into orbitToday, 09:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body