Huawei announces its grand plan: 200 types of processors and 1200 devices

Huawei has officially announced its new strategic program today — the “Hongtu” plan. This large-scale initiative aims to cover 200 types of chips, 1200 device models, and over 20 industrial sectors across China. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Through this plan, the company aims to significantly expand the HarmonyOS ecosystem. After promoting proprietary components for its devices, the Chinese tech giant is now focusing on further popularizing the open HarmonyOS ecosystem.

Huawei now plans to transition from supporting individual technologies to comprehensive development. The main focus will be on creating efficient solutions, assisting in certification processes, and stimulating commercial activities.

Richard Yu, Chairman of Huawei's Device Business Group, stated: “The open HarmonyOS operating system has become a digital foundation for thousands of industries. Today, it includes over 13,000 developers, more than 140 million lines of code, over 3,200 partners, and more than 1.3 billion devices.”