Xiaomi is working on a mysterious Madrid device: It could be the next flagship

·1·Technology
Xiaomi is working on a mysterious Madrid device: It could be the next flagship

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has begun testing its next major project — a new smartphone hidden under the codename Madrid. Appearing in the GSMA IMEI database, this device is believed to belong to the brand's future flagship line. The fact that the new model is undergoing certification indicates that its commercial launch process has officially begun. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

So far, this smartphone, registered with model numbers 2611FPNFAR, 2611FPNFAG, 2611FPNFAI, and M154FF, is intended for several major markets simultaneously. These numbers indicate that special versions of the device are being prepared for China, India, Japan, and global markets. Usually, Xiaomi would introduce its flagships in the domestic market first and delay the global release by several months, but this time, the situation is expected to be different.

Technical specifications and expectations

According to Gizmochina, the codename Madrid may hide the Xiaomi 18 or its Pro version. If these assumptions are correct, we will witness one of the most powerful devices in the smartphone industry. Rumors about the device's technical equipment suggest it will be significantly superior to its predecessors.

As the main hardware component, the next-generation flagship chip from Qualcomm — Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro — is expected to be installed. It is also expected to be equipped with LPDDR6 RAM, which will take data transfer speeds to a new level. This combination will ensure that the smartphone is unparalleled not only in daily tasks but also in working with complex games and AI algorithms.

There is also initial information regarding the smartphone's appearance and display. According to reports, the Xiaomi Madrid display will be equipped with a compact yet high-quality screen with a diagonal of 6.3 to 6.4 inches. This size makes the device comfortable for one-handed operation and fits into the currently popular "compact flagship" segment.

Global market strategy

The appearance of model numbers for all regions at an early stage indicates a shift in Xiaomi's international strategy. This is also good news for users in Uzbekistan, as the early preparation of the global version could mean that the new flagship will arrive in our country's stores shortly after the official presentation.

So far, the company has not officially announced the exact name and presentation date of this model. However, the acceleration of certification processes indicates that more detailed information and official teasers about Xiaomi Madrid will appear in the coming months.

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Abror Shuhratov
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