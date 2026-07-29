A joyful event in actor Jahongir Abdumalikov's life: he announced his son's name to his fans!

A joyful event took place in the life of actor Jahongir Abdumalikov. The artist, known for the TV series "Mendirman Jaloliddin", has welcomed his firstborn child. He became a father for the first time.

The actor posted videos on social media capturing the moment he brought his son home from the hospital. The footage shows decorations and special setups prepared for the newborn.

Jahongir Abdumalikov also informed his followers that he named his child MuhammadZayd. Following this news, numerous congratulatory messages were left on his page.

Fans and loved ones expressed their best wishes to the actor's family, praying that MuhammadZayd grows up healthy and happy.