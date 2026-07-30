Meta expands its presence in the enterprise AI market

Meta is not limiting its enterprise AI plans to just business agents. According to ixbt.com, the technology giant also plans to introduce API services, direct sales of compute power, and other large-scale services in this market. This step will allow the company to open up new financial streams beyond its primary source of income, advertising. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In June of this year, Meta introduced its first business agent designed for customer service and daily operations. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized during the latest quarterly earnings call with investors that the company's ambitions in this area are much broader. The company will initially focus on serving its base of millions of advertisers, offering AI agents that operate within messaging apps.

Expanded capabilities and new services

According to Zuckerberg, the new systems will allow businesses to communicate with their customers through an AI interface. Much like the traditional advertising system, the company will charge businesses only when tangible results are delivered. This approach is expected to further strengthen the relationship between Meta and its millions of small business partners.

Furthermore, Meta is considering offering its internal programming, development, and productivity tools to external clients in the future, rather than limiting itself just to small businesses. Although the company initially created these tools for its own needs, it now sees great opportunities to supply them to other large and small enterprises as well.

Compute power and future plans

However, Zuckerberg admitted that sales in the enterprise segment are a completely new direction for Meta and require a different approach. Touching upon the issue of selling compute power, he stated that the company is trying to balance the need to generate revenue with the execution of its future plans.

Meta currently has the opportunity to sell compute power at a significant premium over the price it purchased it for. Nevertheless, Zuckerberg stressed that selling off all capacity and chasing short-term profits would be foolish. As the company moves closer to personal AI systems, it will manage its infrastructure as a portfolio that includes both long-term and short-term plans.