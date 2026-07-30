Meta expands its presence in the enterprise AI market

·46·Technology
Meta expands its presence in the enterprise AI market

Meta is not limiting its enterprise AI plans to just business agents. According to ixbt.com, the technology giant also plans to introduce API services, direct sales of compute power, and other large-scale services in this market. This step will allow the company to open up new financial streams beyond its primary source of income, advertising. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In June of this year, Meta introduced its first business agent designed for customer service and daily operations. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized during the latest quarterly earnings call with investors that the company's ambitions in this area are much broader. The company will initially focus on serving its base of millions of advertisers, offering AI agents that operate within messaging apps.

Expanded capabilities and new services

According to Zuckerberg, the new systems will allow businesses to communicate with their customers through an AI interface. Much like the traditional advertising system, the company will charge businesses only when tangible results are delivered. This approach is expected to further strengthen the relationship between Meta and its millions of small business partners.

Furthermore, Meta is considering offering its internal programming, development, and productivity tools to external clients in the future, rather than limiting itself just to small businesses. Although the company initially created these tools for its own needs, it now sees great opportunities to supply them to other large and small enterprises as well.

Compute power and future plans

However, Zuckerberg admitted that sales in the enterprise segment are a completely new direction for Meta and require a different approach. Touching upon the issue of selling compute power, he stated that the company is trying to balance the need to generate revenue with the execution of its future plans.

Meta currently has the opportunity to sell compute power at a significant premium over the price it purchased it for. Nevertheless, Zuckerberg stressed that selling off all capacity and chasing short-term profits would be foolish. As the company moves closer to personal AI systems, it will manage its infrastructure as a portfolio that includes both long-term and short-term plans.

MetaMark ZuckerbergAITechnologyBusiness
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass productionKawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass productionToday, 09:50Huawei is preparing to present the new MateBook Pro S laptopHuawei is preparing to present the new MateBook Pro S laptopToday, 09:28New versions of the AMD Radeon RX 9050 graphics card introducedNew versions of the AMD Radeon RX 9050 graphics card introducedToday, 07:22Huawei to start production of glass-based microchips in 2027Huawei to start production of glass-based microchips in 2027Today, 05:57AMD Radeon RX 9050 graphics card will not be available for retail saleAMD Radeon RX 9050 graphics card will not be available for retail saleToday, 05:29Competition in the Microsoft and AI market is intensifyingCompetition in the Microsoft and AI market is intensifyingToday, 05:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design