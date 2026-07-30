Hongqi unveils record-breaking fast-charging battery for electric vehicles

An important innovation has been announced that could completely revolutionize the electric vehicle market. The famous Chinese brand Hongqi has introduced a new-generation battery that brings the EV charging process on par with refueling at traditional gas stations. According to ixbt.com, this innovative battery is capable of charging from 10 percent to 70 percent in just 3 minutes and 41 seconds. This achievement is expected to reshape industry standards in the near future. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, one of the main challenges faced by EV owners is the long charging time. If the new technology presented by Hongqi successfully passes testing, it has the potential to surpass existing leading developments. According to the Chinese automaker, just eight minutes are enough to charge this battery up to 97 percent. Although such results have so far only been recorded in laboratory conditions, the company has not yet disclosed a timeline for mass production.

New chemical composition and innovative solutions

This ultra-fast charging technology was created as a result of the joint efforts of Hongqi and China Automotive New Energy Battery Technology (CNET). Specialists managed to develop a completely new chemical composition for the cells. In particular, engineers utilized an improved electrolyte with reduced resistance and a composite carbon-coated anode.

The manufacturers explain that this approach reduced the internal resistance of the cells by approximately 15 percent. It is precisely the reduction in internal resistance that allows energy to be delivered to the battery in a short time without loss and ensures stable operation even at high currents.

A safe solution to the overheating problem

As is known, one of the most serious drawbacks of ultra-fast charging systems is the excessive heating of the battery. To prevent this risk, Hongqi engineers developed a special adaptive liquid cooling system. This system monitors the battery temperature in real time, automatically regulates the charging power, and maintains a safe thermal regime.

During laboratory tests at an ambient temperature of 25 degrees, it was noted that the temperature difference between individual cells did not exceed 3 degrees. This demonstrates that the system is extremely stable and safe.

Market competition and prospects

Today, BYD's performance indicators in this field are among the leaders. Specifically, the second-generation BYD Blade battery used in modern electric vehicles charges from 10 percent to 70 percent in about five minutes when connected to massive charging stations.

The new development presented by Hongqi further improves this indicator, reducing the time to less than four minutes. If this technology is introduced into serial electric vehicles in the near future, it is certain to completely change the culture of driving these vehicles.