China Tests Airborne Laser Charging for Drones

Researchers from the Civil Aviation University of China have presented a new experimental technology designed to power unmanned aerial vehicles with electricity directly during flight using a laser beam. This development is a significant step toward significantly extending the flight time of drones and reducing their dependence on battery capacity, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

Innovative system converting laser energy into electricity

According to ixbt.com, the core of this technology is an ultra-thin special receiver installed under the drone's wing. The receiver is designed to operate on a two-layer scheme, where the perovskite element in its upper part converts laser radiation energy into electric current. A thermoelectric generator located beneath it makes it possible to generate additional energy from the excess heat generated during the operation.

One of the main engineering challenges facing specialists was preventing equipment overheating. During initial tests, the receiver temperature rose to 80–90 degrees. To solve this problem, engineers used special nanocrystals that reduce heat transfer and introduced special air ducts into the wing structure.

Solutions to increase efficiency during flight

The new design works in a unique way: during flight, the incoming air stream naturally cools the system and at the same time further increases the operating efficiency of the thermoelectric layer. Tests conducted in laboratory conditions showed that the efficiency coefficient of the new technology in converting laser energy into electric current was 38.49 percent.

During the demonstration, it was practically confirmed that the obtained power is completely sufficient to ensure the operation of a small propeller model. Although this system is currently only in the experimental stage, engineers are satisfied with the achieved results.

According to the project authors' plan, in the next stage, the technology is planned to be tested in open space using real unmanned devices. If these tests are also successfully completed, it is expected to make a radical breakthrough in the future in controlling cargo-carrying drones over long distances and those required to stay in the sky for a long time.