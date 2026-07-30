Microsoft Discloses Revenue From Investments in Anthropic and OpenAI

Microsoft corporation has published its financial report for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. The report revealed the current state of the tech giant's multi-billion-dollar investments in two key competing AI laboratories, Anthropic and OpenAI. According to the data, the period clearly demonstrated mixed financial results for the company's AI segment. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Huge Returns from the Anthropic Project

According to ixbt.com, Microsoft generated a net profit of precisely 3.2 billion dollars from its investment in Anthropic last quarter. This increased the corporation's diluted earnings per share (EPS) by 33 dollars. Recall that in November 2025, Microsoft invested 5 billion dollars in Anthropic as part of a circular deal. Under that agreement, the AI lab in turn committed to purchasing 30 billion dollars worth of Azure services.

It is worth noting that Microsoft typically does not routinely update the value of its stake in Anthropic every quarter. However, the 3.2 billion dollar growth recorded this quarter was so substantial that the company decided to disclose it separately. Experts drew attention to the fact that this single-quarter revenue was nearly equal to the annual profit figures generated from OpenAI throughout the year.

Short-Term Decline in OpenAI Investment

Unlike Anthropic, Microsoft discusses its investments in OpenAI every quarter. In the latest reporting period, the OpenAI segment did not perform as strongly, and the investment value was reduced by approximately 600 million dollars. This situation reduced the corporation's earnings per share by 7 dollars. Currently, Microsoft owns about a 27 percent stake in OpenAI and receives revenue through profit-sharing mechanisms.

Nevertheless, this 600 million dollar decline is considered a nearly negligible figure for a company of such giant scale. Overall, Microsoft concluded a highly lucrative financial quarter, recording 90 billion dollars in revenue and 35.8 billion dollars in net profit. For the entire fiscal year, the company's total revenue reached 331.8 billion dollars, with net profit amounting to 133.7 billion dollars.

An analysis of annual indicators shows that Microsoft's investments in OpenAI have paid off. Throughout the fiscal year, this investment generated 5 billion dollars in profit, providing additional earnings per share. According to experts, such massive bets on AI technologies, despite short-term fluctuations, further solidify Microsoft's leadership in global markets.