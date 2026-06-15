UK expected to ban social media for children under 16

The UK government is preparing to take drastic measures to protect minors from the negative impact of the digital world. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce plans in the coming days to officially ban social media for children under 16. This initiative could be one of the biggest steps toward preserving the mental health of the younger generation in the age of modern technology. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to The Guardian and Financial Times, Starmer will reveal details of this new policy in a speech on Monday. The government has long studied the impact of social media on adolescent behavior and safety and has now decided to move toward concrete legislative measures. The British approach is said to be similar to Australia's recently adopted strict regulations.

Which platforms will the ban cover?

According to government sources, the list of restrictions will include the world's most popular platforms. Specifically, access to the following services may be restricted for those under 16:

TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook;

YouTube and Reddit;

X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Snapchat;

Twitch and Kick streaming platforms.

It should be noted that online games and gaming applications will not be completely banned, but new requirements will be introduced for them. For example, the function for young users to chat with strangers in these apps will be disabled. Additionally, access to romantic and sexually explicit chatbots will be blocked for those under 18, and measures will be taken against late-night scrolling on social media.

These strict measures are driven by serious tragedies and public demand. In particular, the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey has become an active participant in the movement to ban social media in the UK. She claims that her daughter's eating disorders and tendencies toward self-harm were exacerbated by harmful content on the internet. Such cases are forcing the government to re-evaluate social media algorithms and their impact on youth psychology.

Criticism and technical challenges

However, like any restriction, this initiative is not without criticism. Some experts believe that such bans could violate user privacy and isolate children from society. Also, the imperfection of age verification systems remains a major problem. Current technologies do not allow for 100% accurate age verification of children, which could make the law difficult to enforce.

The UK government will use existing regulatory powers to implement this ban, but new legislation will be drafted if necessary. If this plan is implemented, Britain will become one of the countries with the strictest legislation on youth safety in the world. This is expected to serve as an example for other European countries.