Robot created to consume space debris in orbit

In the USA, a robot named REACCH has been developed to collect space debris in orbit. This octopus-like device can capture defunct satellites and other space debris using special flexible manipulators.

The robot directs the debris into the dense layers of Earth's atmosphere. As a result, they burn up during atmospheric entry, reducing the number of dangerous objects in orbit. This serves to increase the safety of active satellites and future space missions.

The REACCH prototype has been undergoing testing on the International Space Station since 2024. Experts note that there are millions of small and thousands of large pieces of space debris in Earth's orbit and plan to use the robot in practical missions starting in 2027. This technology is considered an important step in combating the problem of space debris.