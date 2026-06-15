UK to Ban Social Media for Children Under 16

·5·Technology
UK to Ban Social Media for Children Under 16

The UK government has announced drastic measures to protect minors from the negative impacts of the digital world. Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed on Monday a plan to completely ban social media use for children under 16. This step is aimed at preserving children's mental health and protecting them from online pressure. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

The new restrictions will cover popular platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, and YouTube. However, messengers necessary for communication, such as WhatsApp and Signal, are expected to be exempt from this ban. Additionally, the government will impose restrictions on AI-based "romantic companion" chatbots, requiring that only persons over 18 use them.

Parental Control and Mental Health

Keir Starmer emphasized that social media is making children unhappy and hindering their healthy development. "Every parent sees it with their own eyes: social media makes it easier for bullies to insult and belittle children. Algorithms are specifically designed to nail children to the screen for hours," noted the head of the British government.

The government considers features like "infinite scroll" on social networks as dangerous tools that lead to addiction. This negatively affects children's sleep patterns, reading habits, and outdoor play. The ban could come into force starting next spring.

International Experience and Public Opinion

The UK is not the first in this regard. Previously, Australia became the first in the world to implement such a ban. Currently, countries like Canada, France, and Denmark are also working on their own restrictive draft laws. According to British officials, their ban will be significantly broader and stricter than those of other countries.

In surveys conducted by the government, more than 83 percent of parents emphasized that the harms of social media outweigh the benefits. While experts express doubt about how such a wide-scale ban can be technically implemented, Keir Starmer is confident that it is possible.

This topic is also relevant for Uzbek users, as the issues of youth addiction to social media and cyberbullying are frequently discussed in our country. The British experience could serve as a model for other countries, including the Central Asian region, in the future.

United KingdomSocial MediaKeir StarmerSafetyTikTok
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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