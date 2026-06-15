Strongest Solar Flare Successfully Observed Before It Began

Researchers from the New Jersey Institute of Technology have announced a major breakthrough in the field of solar activity forecasting. For the first time in history, scientists have succeeded in identifying the early signs of an extremely powerful flare several hours before it occurred. This discovery could open a new era in space weather forecasting and the protection of technological infrastructure on Earth. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

An X9-class flare that occurred on October 3, 2024, was chosen as the object of study. For reference, X-class events are the most powerful explosions on the Sun, dangerous because they can cause radio communication outages, negatively impact satellite operations, and trigger strong geomagnetic storms on Earth.

NASA's IRIS spacecraft played a decisive role in this scientific success. While the flare was preparing to erupt, the device was closely monitoring an active region on the Sun's surface. As a result, scientists obtained nearly five hours of continuous observation data before the event began. According to ixbt.com, analysis showed that significant changes began in the active region three hours before the flare.

Mysterious signals before the flare

Scientists noted an increase in radiation brightness, acceleration of plasma movement, and intensification of turbulence. Most interestingly, researchers identified abnormal periodic oscillations. Some signals repeated every 7–10 minutes, others every 18–21 minutes. All these signals were observed at the point where opposite magnetic fields collided — the place where the energy of the future flare accumulates.

According to research lead Luis Seifritz, the most unexpected result was how early these signs appeared and how long they lasted. Previously, it was only possible to observe such processes fragmentarily. In particular, 15–20 minutes before the explosion, plasma turbulence increased sharply, and the ejection of matter became active. It is assumed that the process of releasing huge magnetic energy is triggered at exactly this moment.

An important step for future security

So far, these conclusions are based on the analysis of only one event. Scientists need to study data from other major solar flares to confirm the hypothesis. If this pattern is confirmed, it will create the possibility of developing early warning systems for solar storms in the future.

More accurate space weather forecasting is of vital importance in the following areas:

Protecting orbital satellites and communication systems;

Protecting energy infrastructure from unexpected surges;

Ensuring the safety of aviation and navigation services;

Planning the activities of astronauts in open space.

Such research is also important in the context of Uzbekistan, as strong geomagnetic storms can affect not only technical devices but also the general health of the population. In the age of modern technology, knowing solar activity several hours in advance helps prevent potential economic losses.