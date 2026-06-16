Space Rescue Operation: NASA Prepares Rocket to Save Swift Telescope

·32·Technology
Space Rescue Operation: NASA Prepares Rocket to Save Swift Telescope

NASA is preparing an extremely rare and complex operation to extend the operational lifespan of the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory (Swift). To save this scientific telescope, which is gradually descending in Earth orbit, a special LINK device will be launched into space. This mission will not only rescue the Swift telescope but also usher in a new era of in-space servicing. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Currently, at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, engineers have completed the installation of a Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL rocket under a Stargazer carrier aircraft. This modified Lockheed L-1011 aircraft will carry the rocket to a certain altitude, from where the LINK device will head into space. Developed by Katalyst Space, this device is designed to raise the telescope's orbit and prevent it from falling into the atmosphere.

Solar Activity and Orbital Issues

Devices operating in low Earth orbit, such as the Swift telescope, constantly face atmospheric drag. Although the air layer there is extremely thin, over time it slows down satellites. If a device lacks its own propulsion, it will gradually descend and eventually burn up in the denser layers of the atmosphere.

According to ixbt.com, recent high solar activity has accelerated this process. Solar radiation heats the upper layers of the atmosphere, increasing their density, resulting in Swift losing altitude faster than expected. NASA specialists concluded that urgent measures are necessary to save the telescope.

Mission Significance and Prospects

The choice of the Pegasus XL rocket is explained by its full compliance with mission requirements and its ability to deliver the LINK device to the required point in a short timeframe. The flight is planned for late June in the area of Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. This method is considered much more flexible and economically efficient than traditional vertical launches.

If this mission is successful, it will mark a significant turning point in space exploration. Its importance is reflected in the following:

  • The possibility to extend the operational life of old and valuable telescopes without replacing them with new ones;
  • Practical testing of orbital servicing technologies;
  • Contribution to reducing space debris, as there will be less need to launch new devices to replace defunct ones.
This rescue operation is vital for the Swift observatory to continue studying the most powerful explosions in the universe — gamma-ray bursts. NASA and its partners aim to significantly reduce the cost of space exploration through this technological solution.

NASASwiftSpacePegasus XLTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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