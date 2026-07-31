Going to work in Latvia becomes easier: Training polygon for drivers is opening in Tashkent

·0·Society
Going to work in Latvia becomes easier: Training polygon for drivers is opening in Tashkent

A meeting between Behzod Musayev, Director of the Migration Agency of Uzbekistan, Girts Yaunzems, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Latvia to Uzbekistan, and the management of Kreiss, one of Latvia's largest transport and logistics companies, has marked a new stage in the field of labor migration. During the negotiations, the issue of targeted training of Uzbek drivers in Uzbekistan and organizing the necessary tests right here before dispatching them to Latvia was resolved.

Zamin.uz analyzes and presents the details of this initiative and the conveniences created for labor migrants.

Opportunity to obtain a Latvian driving license in Uzbekistan

The management of Kreiss asked the Migration Agency for practical assistance in training drivers with the participation of Latvian specialists. According to the project, a special training ground (polygon), classrooms, and all necessary infrastructure will be created in Uzbekistan.

The main feature of this center will be that it will be possible not only to improve qualifications but also to pass all the tests and exams required to obtain a Latvian driving license directly there. This will create great relief for drivers wishing to work in Europe.

Drastic reduction of time and costs

The introduction of this new system offers several significant conveniences for labor migrants:

  1. Quick start of work: Upon arriving in Latvia, drivers will be spared the necessity of taking previously mandatory training courses that lasted more than a month.

  2. Cost-efficiency: Excess expenses spent on the mandatory training period in Latvia (accommodation, meals, transport) will be reduced.

  3. Efficiency: Time loss will be prevented, and the opportunity to start working faster will arise.

Compliance with the employment contract is the pledge of success

At the meeting, not only conveniences but also the issue of obligations was raised. Kreiss, which employs more than a thousand Uzbek citizens, emphasized the importance of strictly complying with employment contracts by specially trained specialists.

It was noted that in some cases, despite the funds and time spent on training employees, their transition to other employers negatively affects the organized labor migration system. To prevent such cases, the company demands strict compliance with contract discipline.

Analysis of the planned Training and Testing Center

Indicator / Details

Analysis and Commentary

Project objective

Training drivers in Uzbekistan based on Latvian requirements

Specialists

Training with the participation of Latvian specialists

Main function

Organization of tests for the Latvian driving license

Intended location

Tashkent region

Necessary infrastructure

Training polygon, classrooms, equipment

Main partner

Kreiss company (Latvia)

Benefit for migrants

Reduction of the need to undergo one month of mandatory training in Latvia, saving costs and time

Conclusion and Analysis: A new path to the European market

The opening of a center for training and testing drivers based on Latvian standards in Uzbekistan is a strategically important step in the field of labor migration. This will not only ensure the supply of quality personnel for the Kreiss company, but also open the doors to the European labor market wider for Uzbek specialists.

According to the results of the negotiations, the Kreiss company will provide technical requirements for the training and testing center, and the Migration Agency will work out the possibilities for locating the polygon and necessary infrastructure in the Tashkent region. Additionally, a draft intergovernmental agreement in the field of labor migration will be prepared. The successful implementation of this initiative will serve to further strengthen economic ties between Uzbekistan and Latvia.

Do you want to work as a driver in Latvia or other European countries? Would you use such a center if it opened? Leave your opinion in the comments! Share this important news with your driver friends aspiring to the European market.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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