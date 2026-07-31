AI Companies Are Bulk Buying and Destroying Books

·71·Technology
AI Companies Are Bulk Buying and Destroying Books

Major AI companies have begun mass purchasing physical books to train their models and build new databases. According to an investigation by 404 Media, the books are completely destroyed physically after the digitization process, raising serious concerns about the fate of literary heritage. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It turns out that such purchases are carried out through special intermediaries in order to hide the ultimate clients. As part of some wholesale transactions, editions ranging from 1,000 to 1 million copies are bought at once. Here, buyers are more interested in the volume and quality of the text rather than the author, genre, or specific topic.

Dramatic shifts in the book market

The ISBNdb database, which previously served libraries and bookstores, is also actively participating in this process. Currently, it offers wholesale delivery and bulk purchasing services of books for corporations working in the field of AI. Second-hand book sellers note that demand has surged sharply — whereas previously an average of about 20 books were sold per week, this figure has now reached hundreds of copies. A similar trend is observed on the Alibris and Biblio marketplaces.

According to experts, printed works written by humans are considered the cleanest and highest-quality source of data for AI. The reason is that they lack the volume of repetitive and low-quality data generated by neural networks themselves. This plays an important role in improving the logical structure and literacy of language models.

Legal issues and disappearing heritage

This practice was previously confirmed in court documents filed against Anthropic. The company bought books, scanned them with the help of contractors, and then tore many copies into individual pages to make the fast industrial scanning process easier. The court found using legally purchased books for training to be permissible under the "fair use" doctrine. However, the company has also faced other lawsuits for storing millions of pirated books. Additionally, Google has been sued for illegally using millions of copyrighted books to train its Gemini model.

The most alarming aspect of the process is that after scanning, many rare and long-out-of-print books are irreversibly destroyed. Their digital copies are kept only in closed AI databases. This poses a threat of the physical disappearance of valuable cultural heritage for future generations.

Artificial IntelligenceBooksScanningCopyrightTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Index Ventures raises $2 billion for three new fundsIndex Ventures raises $2 billion for three new fundsToday, 00:58Google Earth closes AI feature just one day after presentationGoogle Earth closes AI feature just one day after presentationToday, 00:56Intel Arc B580 GPU price drops below $300Intel Arc B580 GPU price drops below $300Today, 00:53How Radeon RX 9050 Performed in First TestsHow Radeon RX 9050 Performed in First TestsToday, 00:22Do Venture Investments Increase Fraud in StartupsDo Venture Investments Increase Fraud in StartupsToday, 00:20Apple Reports Record Revenue, but Stock Price Plummets SharplyApple Reports Record Revenue, but Stock Price Plummets SharplyYesterday, 23:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free