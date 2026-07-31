Land sellers detained in Andijan: $39,000 fraud

·0·Society
Land sellers detained in Andijan: $39,000 fraud

A large-scale fraud and corruption case has been exposed in the Marhamat district of Andijan region. The head of one of the district's banking service centers and a machinist of the "Naryn-Qaradarya" irrigation systems basin administration conspired to illegally sell a land plot by gaining the deep trust of a citizen.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this criminal conspiracy, the exposed fraud, and the investigation process.

$39 thousand promise and reserve land

The participants of the criminal plan identified 24 sotiks of land located in the reserve of the Marhamat district hokimiyat. They deceived the potential buyer by claiming that this land plot supposedly had documents belonging to the residential category.

The bank branch head and the machinist promised to legally formalize the land plot in the name of the said citizen in the future through their alleged official acquaintances. In exchange for this "service," they demanded a total of 39,000 US dollars from the citizen. This is not only fraud, but also an attempt to illegally dispose of state resources.

Operational event and physical evidence

The actions of the individuals who conspired to carry out this criminal plan came into the spotlight of law enforcement agencies. During an operational event conducted jointly by officers of the State Security Service (SSS), the Department for Combating Economic Crimes, and internal affairs bodies, one of the main perpetrators of the crime was caught.

During the operation, the machinist of the "Naryn-Qaradarya" irrigation systems basin administration was caught red-handed while receiving an advance payment of 25,000 US dollars out of the requested money from the citizen. This incident was videotaped, and relevant protocols were drawn up.

Analysis of land sale fraud

Indicator / Details

Analysis of the criminal case

Land plot

24 sotiks (Marhamat district hokimiyat reserve)

Fraud method

Claiming the existence of documents supposedly belonging to the residential category

Offered service

Formalization through official acquaintances

Requested amount

39,000 US dollars

Amount received in advance

25,000 US dollars

Detained person

Machinist of the "Naryn-Qaradarya" irrigation administration

Accomplices

Bank branch head (conspirator)

Current status

A criminal case has been initiated, investigative actions are underway

Conclusion and Analysis: Uncompromising fight against corruption

The detention of officials attempting to sell land in Andijan occurred at a time when the fight against corruption and fraud has intensified in Uzbekistan. This case demonstrates that abuses, particularly in the sphere of land resource management, still exist. Despite state agencies' reforms to make land sales transparent, certain officials and their intermediaries are attempting to amass personal wealth by abusing citizens' trust. Such incidents not only undermine the state's reputation but also weaken society's trust in justice. Only the vigilance of citizens and the activity of law enforcement agencies play a decisive role in eradicating such systemic evils.

Send this important crime analysis to your friends and analysis enthusiasts! Many should know about this new turn in the fight against corruption in Uzbekistan.

In your opinion, what measures should the state take to prevent fraud in land sales? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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