How much tax did foreign companies like Apple and Google pay in Uzbekistan?

Uzbekistan's digital economy continues to develop at a rapid pace. This is also confirmed by the sharp increase in the amount of taxes paid by foreign technology giants. According to the State Tax Committee, in the first half of 2026, 97 foreign companies providing electronic services in our country paid 143.8 billion soums in taxes to the state budget.

Zamin.uz analyzes and presents the details of this historic growth, the share of global giants in the Uzbek market, and the prospects of the digital economy.

Record-breaking growth: 84% more compared to 2025

This figure is not just a number, but evidence of the growing attractiveness of Uzbekistan's digital market. The tax revenue of 143.8 billion soums increased by an unbelievable — 84% compared to the same period in 2025.

There are several main reasons for this sharp jump:

Expansion of reach: The number of Uzbek citizens using electronic services is increasing (thanks to improved internet coverage and the popularity of smartphones). Transparency: Uzbekistan's tax system for digital services (through the mechanism commonly referred to as the "Google tax") is becoming more transparent and efficient. Global Trend: Natural growth in the activities and revenues of foreign companies in Uzbekistan.

TOP-3: Owners of Billions

Global technology giants clearly lead the top 10 foreign companies that paid the most taxes to the state budget of Uzbekistan. Interestingly, the difference between Apple and Google is very small:

Apple: Ranked first by paying 33.6 billion soums in tax in the first half of 2026.

Google: Lagged behind the first place by just a few hundred million soums, paying 33.3 billion soums .

Meta: Took third place, paying 28.9 billion soums in tax.

These three companies alone account for approximately 66% (95.8 billion soums) of the total taxes paid, clearly demonstrating their monopoly position in the Uzbek digital market.

TOP-10 Foreign Taxpaying Companies (First Half of 2026)

Rank Company Name Tax Amount (bln soums) 1 Apple 33.6 2 Google 33.3 3 Meta 28.9 4 Valve Corp. 15.8 5 Anthropic 6.3 6 OpenAI 5.6 7 Midasbuy 2.9 8 Vooking.som 2.6 9 TikTok 1.6 10 Anysphere 1.5

Note: Foreign legal entities providing electronic services submit tax reports and pay taxes no later than the 20th day of the month following the end of each quarter.

Artificial Intelligence and Gaming Industry: New Players

If you look closely at the TOP-10 list, companies related to new technologies have also appeared alongside traditional giants (Apple, Google). In particular, leaders in the field of artificial intelligence — Anthropic (6.3 billion soums) and OpenAI (5.6 billion soums) — took 5th and 6th places respectively. This shows the growing interest and daily use of AI technologies among Uzbek citizens.

Also, representatives of the gaming industry — Valve Corp. (15.8 billion soums) (owner of the Steam platform) and Midasbuy (2.9 billion soums) have secured places in the upper part of the list. This confirms the popularity of online games and digital product purchases among Uzbek youth.

Conclusion and Analysis: The Future of the Digital Economy

An 84% increase in taxes paid by foreign companies is a historic achievement for Uzbekistan's digital economy. Along with being an additional source of revenue for the state budget, this also testifies to the confidence of global technology companies in the Uzbek market. The establishment of clear tax mechanisms and market transparency serve to maintain this growth sustainably. In the future, Uzbekistan's digital industry is expected to develop not only by consuming foreign services, but also by creating its own national digital products.

Send this important economic analysis to your friends and analysis enthusiasts! Many might find it interesting to learn about this sharp growth in Uzbekistan's digital market and the taxes paid by global giants.

Do you think the taxes collected from foreign companies are being directed sufficiently to develop the national digital infrastructure in Uzbekistan? Leave your opinion in the comments!