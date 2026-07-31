Road to Iran turns into tragedy: 14 bodies found in desert

·63·World
Road to Iran turns into tragedy: 14 bodies found in desert

The bodies of 14 men who attempted to cross illegally into Iran were found in a desert area in Afghanistan's Nimroz province, according to provincial government spokesperson Abdulmutawakkil Tawhidi.

He stated that the deceased used smuggling routes in an attempt to secretly enter Iranian territory. However, they lost their way in the desert and died as a result of intense heat and dehydration.

Officials noted that this is not the first such incident observed in recent days. A week ago, the bodies of another five Afghans were found in the Nimroz deserts. Thus, the death toll on this route has reached 19 in a short period.

Local residents reported that most of the victims decided to leave for Iran in search of work due to economic hardships and unemployment. They attempted to cross the border with the help of illegal human trafficking networks.

Nimroz province is located in southwestern Afghanistan and is considered one of the most frequently used routes for illegal migration toward Iran and Pakistan. Although the current government has banned illegal border crossings via this route, some citizens continue to embark on the dangerous journey due to economic problems.

Experts emphasized that this tragedy once again demonstrates the severe consequences of illegal migration and urged the population to abandon such dangerous paths.

IranAfghanistanNimrozPakistanAbdulmutawakkil Tawhidi
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Bus overturns in Algeria, dozens of people killedBus overturns in Algeria, dozens of people killedToday, 00:55Trump: Both Putin and Zelensky Will Have to Make Concessions to End the War in UkraineTrump: Both Putin and Zelensky Will Have to Make Concessions to End the War in UkraineYesterday, 22:43Meat-Stealing Wasp Amazes the Internet (Video)Meat-Stealing Wasp Amazes the Internet (Video)Yesterday, 21:57Presidents open five-star “Baku” hotel at Issyk-Kul (photo)Presidents open five-star “Baku” hotel at Issyk-Kul (photo)Yesterday, 21:57Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? US and Israel Are Searching for HimWhere Is Mojtaba Khamenei? US and Israel Are Searching for HimYesterday, 19:17American 18-Year-Old Becomes World's Youngest ProfessorAmerican 18-Year-Old Becomes World's Youngest ProfessorYesterday, 18:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital