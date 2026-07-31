Road to Iran turns into tragedy: 14 bodies found in desert

The bodies of 14 men who attempted to cross illegally into Iran were found in a desert area in Afghanistan's Nimroz province, according to provincial government spokesperson Abdulmutawakkil Tawhidi.

He stated that the deceased used smuggling routes in an attempt to secretly enter Iranian territory. However, they lost their way in the desert and died as a result of intense heat and dehydration.

Officials noted that this is not the first such incident observed in recent days. A week ago, the bodies of another five Afghans were found in the Nimroz deserts. Thus, the death toll on this route has reached 19 in a short period.

Local residents reported that most of the victims decided to leave for Iran in search of work due to economic hardships and unemployment. They attempted to cross the border with the help of illegal human trafficking networks.

Nimroz province is located in southwestern Afghanistan and is considered one of the most frequently used routes for illegal migration toward Iran and Pakistan. Although the current government has banned illegal border crossings via this route, some citizens continue to embark on the dangerous journey due to economic problems.

Experts emphasized that this tragedy once again demonstrates the severe consequences of illegal migration and urged the population to abandon such dangerous paths.