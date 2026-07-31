China Tests World's First Megawatt Turbine Running on Pure Helium

·28·Technology
China Tests World's First Megawatt Turbine Running on Pure Helium

Chinese engineers have for the first time in history successfully generated electricity using a megawatt-class turbine operating entirely on pure helium. According to Ixbt.com, this test device was developed by CNNC Huaxing, a subsidiary of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), marking a major milestone in nuclear energy. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported .

This achievement is considered a giant leap toward creating next-generation high-temperature gas-cooled nuclear reactors. Experts note that this is the first successful launch of a megawatt-class turbine in China where helium is used as the primary working fluid.

Key Features of the Technology

Unlike traditional power plants, turbines here are not driven by water steam and do not operate on an open gas cycle. The new device uses a closed cycle: helium continuously circulates within a fully hermetic loop and never leaves the system.

This approach significantly reduces heat loss, maintains stable pressure, and increases overall system efficiency. The choice of helium is not accidental, as this gas is inert and does not react with structural materials even at high temperatures.

Complex Engineering Solutions

One of the most complex challenges faced by engineers was ensuring the absolute hermeticity of the system. Due to their extremely small size, helium atoms can escape through the tiniest defects and micro-cracks, requiring all pipes and connections to withstand the highest pressures.

In addition, the developers had to achieve micron-level precision when installing the high-speed turbine, as even minimal deviations could cause vibrations and breach the loop's hermeticity.

According to CNNC representatives, the successful tests provided valuable data for the design of high-temperature gas-cooled reactors, which represent one of the most promising areas in small modular nuclear energy.

ChinaEnergyHeliumCNNCTechnology
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