2GIS is evolving from a map into a social network: New "Friends Feed" launched

·32·Technology
2GIS is evolving from a map into a social network: New "Friends Feed" launched

The 2GIS mapping service, popular among users in Uzbekistan, has introduced its latest major update. The service is now evolving from a simple navigation map into a platform with social elements. The newly implemented "Friends Feed" (Lenta druzey) section allows users to follow recommendations from their close ones and interesting authors. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this feature aggregates the activity of users from your phone contacts and subscription list into a single stream. Now, new reviews left by friends, photos uploaded by them, and ratings given can be viewed in a separate section. This helps in relying on the personal experience of loved ones when choosing interesting places in the city.

Feed capabilities and interactive map

The uniqueness of the new feature is that all events can be tracked not only in a simple list format but also on an interactive map. This allows the user to see in real-time where their friends have been and what tips they have left near their current location. For example, it becomes much easier to find out friends' opinions about newly opened restaurants or recreation areas in major cities like Tashkent or Samarkand.

Users can independently shape the content of their feed. To do this, it is enough to add people to the "Friends on the map" list or simply subscribe to interesting authors without sharing geolocation. There is also an option to filter information appearing in chronological order by categories such as "dining" or "entertainment venues."

Privacy and security issues

With the expansion of social functions, 2GIS developers have also paid special attention to privacy settings. Each user determines who can see their activity. Through settings, content can be made visible to everyone, only to friends, only to subscribers, or hidden completely.

This update is part of the 2GIS service's strategy to gain an advantage in the competition against global rivals like Google Maps. Previously, messenger functions were added to the service in addition to maps and organization data. Now, the appearance of the "Feed" is an important step toward turning the platform into a full-fledged social ecosystem.

Experts note that such features serve to increase the time users spend in the app. It is expected that people will now regularly open the 2GIS app not only to find an address but also to get ideas on where to spend their free time.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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