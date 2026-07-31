Tecno showcases video of its first zero-bezel smartphone

·58·Technology
Tecno showcases video of its first zero-bezel smartphone

Tecno has released the first official video teaser of its brand-new conceptual smartphone called the Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone. According to ixbt.com, the main highlight of this device is the innovative display, described in the announcement as "zero-bezel". This is reported by Ixbt.com, reports .

According to the data provided by the manufacturer, engineers managed to completely eliminate the visible black border between the screen and the body. This provides users with a more seamless and immersive visual experience, taking a unique step in the modern mobile technology market.

Future technologies and HiOS 16 interface

The 21-second official clip distributed by foreign media clearly shows a futuristic silver-colored device. The smartphone is equipped with the Android-based HiOS 16 interface, which showcases vibrant screen decorations, convenient widgets, and modern applications.

As shown in the video, the advanced display covers almost the entire front panel of the smartphone. Despite this, the designers did not forget to place a front-facing camera in the device — the selfie camera is installed in a small circular cutout at the top of the screen.

Official premiere and IFA 2026 exhibition

The official presentation of this conceptual device for the general public is planned to take place in the near future. According to ixbt.com, the first public demonstration of the Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone will coincide with the IFA 2026 exhibition.

For now, Tecno has not provided exact information on when this innovative technology will be introduced into mass production or used in commercial models. Nevertheless, this concept is generating great interest among tech enthusiasts as it could usher in a new era of bezel-less designs in the smartphone industry.

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