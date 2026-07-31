Falcon 9 upper stage to impact the Moon

·37·Technology
Falcon 9 upper stage to impact the Moon

On August 5 of this year, the spent upper stage of a Falcon 9 rocket is expected to impact the lunar surface. According to ixbt.com, this debris was left in space following the Firefly Blue Ghost-1 mission carried out in January 2025. According to initial calculations by scientists, this collision will provide astronomers with a unique opportunity to conduct scientific observations. This is reported by Ixbt. com.

According to experts, the encounter will take place near the Einstein and Bell craters on the western part of the Moon. The flash generated during the collision is expected to be bright enough to be observed using sensitive telescopes from Earth. This will open up a way for scientists to study the interaction of space objects with natural surfaces in real time.

Lunar dust and its dynamics

According to new scientific research results, the plume of ejecta resulting from the powerful impact is estimated to rise to an altitude of 75 kilometers to 100 kilometers. The dust cloud formed in the first minutes will appear significantly brighter against the dark sky background. Nevertheless, actual indicators may slightly differ from theoretical calculations.

Scientists note that the main scientific value of this phenomenon is not the short-term flash itself, but the analysis of the dynamics of the ejected material and the practical testing of lunar impact models. Such observations will serve as an important theoretical basis for future space exploration.

Space debris and safety measures

NASA and other space agencies plan to closely monitor this process. In particular, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft is scheduled to photograph the expected impact site about a week before and a week after the event. This will make it possible to accurately assess the size of the new crater formed as a result of the impact.

Researchers note that such observations related to artificial space debris are of great importance in preemptively assessing potential risks for future lunar infrastructure and human expeditions within the framework of lunar programs.

Falcon 9MoonSpace DebrisAstronomyScientific Research
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