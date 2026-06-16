T-Bank Releases New iOS App Under the Name EatsRate

Russia's T-Bank (formerly Tinkoff) financial organization has introduced an updated mobile app for its investment services. This release attracts attention not only for the expansion of technical capabilities but also for the unusual method chosen to bypass strict restrictions in the App Store. The app was published on the iOS platform disguised as a culinary service. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the official Telegram channel of T-Investments, the new software is aimed at significantly increasing system stability and performance speed. Users will now be able to use a more convenient interface and a number of new analytical tools. This is especially important for investors in today's conditions where market dynamics change rapidly.

New functions and technical capabilities

A number of conveniences have been introduced for users in the new version. In particular, a separate section was created for tracking foreign stocks, cryptocurrencies, and derivative financial instruments linked to various indices. This allows investors to analyze their portfolios more extensively.

Additionally, to speed up the trading process, a function to execute trades directly from the chart was added. The system for clearing futures and calculating detailed market prices has also been improved. Such changes increase the efficiency of using the platform for both professional traders and beginners.

The "Puls" social network for investors within the app was also not overlooked. Now, thematic discussions (threads) and a system for expressing various reactions have been launched on this platform. This has made the process of sharing experience and discussing market news among users more interactive.

Installation and security issues

For iOS device owners, the app is placed in the App Store under the name EatsRate. Although it appears to be a food and culinary service on the outside, after being downloaded, it transforms into a fully functional investment platform. This method is considered a temporary solution used against the removal of banking apps due to sanctions.

For Android users, the process is slightly simpler. They can download the updated app directly from the official T-Bank website. Experts recommend that users use only official sources and avoid suspicious links, as the masking of banking services may also open new opportunities for cybercriminals.