US Department of Justice Defends Elon Musk's xAI

The US Department of Justice has intervened in a lawsuit regarding the unauthorized use of gas turbines at Elon Musk's xAI data centers in Memphis. The government emphasizes that shutting down these devices could pose a threat to national security. According to Wired, this issue highlights the growing role of AI technologies in the military sector. This is reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

In a lawsuit filed in April by the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), it was alleged that dozens of natural gas turbines were being used illegally at xAI's Colossus and Colossus 2 data centers. However, in a memorandum submitted to the court, the Department of Justice stated that turning off these turbines would harm US economic and energy security.

The Department noted that the Grok AI model developed by xAI is one of four primary models supporting the US Department of Defense's strategic operations. Specifically, this technology has played a crucial role in military operations in the Middle East, including coordinating strikes on targets in Iran. Therefore, if the power supply to the computing capacities is interrupted, military operations could be jeopardized.

Environmental Issues and Legal Disputes

Currently, a total of 57 gas turbines are operating at xAI data centers. The company considers these devices "mobile" because they are mounted on trailers and claims they are exempt from strict air pollution rules for one year. However, environmentalists and NAACP representatives emphasize that under federal law, such devices should be classified as stationary facilities and must have the appropriate permits.

Local residents and activists complain that air quality in the area has deteriorated sharply since the data center became operational. The number of turbines has more than doubled since last year, leading to an increase in harmful substances, including formaldehyde and nitrogen oxide. These substances are known to increase the risk of asthma, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases.

Future Plans and Large Investments

Despite environmental objections, Elon Musk's AI empire continues to expand. xAI, part of the SpaceX ecosystem, plans to purchase an additional $2.8 billion worth of gas turbines to power its data centers over the next three years. At least $2 billion of this funding will be directed specifically toward mobile turbines.

This situation has brought the conflict between tech giants and environmental protection organizations to a new level. On one side stands national security and the innovation race, while on the other is the issue of public health and environmental standards. The court's final decision is expected to set the future framework for developing AI infrastructure in the US.