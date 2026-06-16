Robinhood Lays Off Nearly 300 Employees: AI Is No Longer an Excuse

·24·Technology
Robinhood Lays Off Nearly 300 Employees: AI Is No Longer an Excuse

The popular Robinhood financial platform announced it is cutting 10 percent of its staff, or approximately 290 full-time employees. This decision is part of the ongoing wave of mass layoffs common among large technology companies. However, Robinhood management's approach this time is notable for differing from many of its peers. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

In a letter to employees, CEO Vlad Tenev did not cite Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies as the reason for the job cuts. Recently, many IT giants have linked layoffs specifically to the implementation of AI and process automation. Robinhood, however, cited "structural reorganization" and increasing operational efficiency as the primary reasons this time.

Smaller Teams and Higher Efficiency

According to Tenev, the company now plans to move away from multi-layered hierarchies and rely on leaner, more agile teams. "We cannot continue to operate in a heavy and complex organizational structure. We must be a highly focused and lean team where every employee has the opportunity to make a significant impact," he wrote in his letter.

This trend is observed not only at Robinhood but also at companies like Amazon, Block, Coinbase, and GitLab. According to industry experts, an era of moving away from bureaucracy and bloated headcounts has begun in the tech world. Companies are attempting to reverse the effects of over-hiring during the pandemic.

Financial Indicators and the Future

Interestingly, Robinhood is in a relatively strong financial position. According to a report released in April, revenues increased by 15 percent in the first quarter. Positive results are also expected for the second quarter due to growth in subscription services and trading volume. Despite this, the layoffs will cost the company approximately 28 million dollars.

According to ixbt.com, using the term AI as a "mask" for layoffs in the technology sector is becoming less common. As negative attitudes toward artificial intelligence form in society, executives now prefer to speak openly about cost optimization and efficiency improvements.

The steps taken by this platform, which is also familiar to users in Uzbekistan, reflect changes in the global technology market. It is becoming clear that in the future, companies aim to achieve more results with fewer people.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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