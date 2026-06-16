Dell's Answer to MacBook Neo Turns Out Much More Expensive Than Expected

·6·Technology
Dell's Answer to MacBook Neo Turns Out Much More Expensive Than Expected

The XPS 13 DX13260 laptop, presented by US tech giant Dell at the Computex 2026 exhibition, has gone on sale in European markets. Initially announced as a worthy and affordable competitor to Apple's budget-friendly MacBook Neo, the device has actually been priced significantly higher than buyers expected. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, Dell promised a price of around 700 dollars for the new laptop. However, in European stores, the XPS 13 DX13260 model was priced at 1,050 euros (approximately 1,220 dollars). This is nearly twice as expensive as expected. Although prices in Europe include taxes, such a huge difference between the US and European markets has surprised experts.

Price Comparison and Student Discounts

Interestingly, Dell has also introduced a special discount system for students. For European students, the laptop price has been reduced to 800 euros, while in the US, the price for this category is 600 dollars. Nevertheless, the discounted price in Europe remains more expensive than the standard price in the US.

Considering that the starting price of the MacBook Neo model in the European market is around 700 euros, Dell's new product cannot compete with it. Experts believe that the XPS 13 DX13260 will now have to compete not with the MacBook Neo, but with the much more expensive MacBook Air.

Technical Specifications and Capabilities

The internal power and technical capabilities of the laptop fully meet modern requirements. The main characteristics of the device are as follows:

  • The latest Intel Core 5 320 processor;
  • 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage;
  • 13-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate;
  • The latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless communication standard;
  • A battery with 52 Wh capacity.
This pricing policy is also important for the Uzbekistan market. Usually, devices enter our region based on European prices and customs payments. This means that for local users looking for an affordable laptop, the Dell XPS 13 DX13260 model will not be as "cheap" as expected.

In conclusion, Dell intended to challenge Apple's dominance in the budget segment with its new model. However, the unexpectedly high prices in Europe could seriously impact the company's marketing strategy.

DellMacBookLaptopTechnologyIntel
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