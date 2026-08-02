Honor Play11 Pro: Announced with 7000 mAh Battery and 1.5K Screen

According to Ixbt.com, Honor has started accepting pre-orders for its new smartphone, the Honor Play11 Pro, in the Chinese market. For now, buyers are offered a single configuration with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage at a price of 2100 yuan, which is slightly more than 300 US dollars. The new gadget is available in three attractive colors: silver, gold, and black. Ixbt.com reports this.

The smartphone stands out with its modern and durable design. In particular, the device is equipped with a metal side frame, and its body is reliably protected against dust and moisture according to the IP66 standard. This provides additional security in daily use.

Display capabilities and eye protection technology

The front of the model is covered with a high-quality OLED screen with a diagonal of 6.6 inches. The display supports a high 1.5K resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness level of a staggering 6500 nits. It is worth noting that the screen occupies nearly 95 percent of the front panel.

The manufacturers have also paid special attention to user eye health. Specifically, the display features high-frequency PWM dimming technology with a frequency of 3840 Hz, which provides a flicker-free screen that significantly reduces eye fatigue.

Battery capacity and technical specifications

One of the main advantages of the gadget is its battery. The Honor Play11 Pro is equipped with a massive 7000 mAh battery that supports 45 W fast charging. Despite the large battery capacity, engineers managed to keep the body thickness at just 7.34 mm and the weight at 185 grams.

Harmony of battery and design:

7000 mAh battery capacity

Slim body with a thickness of only 7.34 mm

Lightweight design at 185 grams

45 W charging power