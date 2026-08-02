New smart ring created that works via sweat analysis

·4·Technology
New smart ring created that works via sweat analysis

A significant step has been taken in the field of medicine and wearable technology. Scientists have created an innovative smart ring prototype capable of analyzing biochemical indicators in the body in real time. This gadget is expected to open a new chapter in modern medicine by studying chemical processes in the human body, according to Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, most commercial devices on the market only monitor body temperature, heart rate, physical activity, and sleep quality. However, the new development specializes in analyzing the body's internal chemical processes, providing users with deeper insights into their health.

Ability to detect biochemical indicators

This device has the power to simultaneously measure the concentration of a number of important substances in the body. In particular, the ring can detect glucose, ketones, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), uric acid, lactic acid, and ethanol.

The analysis process is carried out through sweat secreted from the skin surface. The device analyzes sweat composition using a passive osmotic process, meaning without any procedures and without taking blood.

Technical structure and test results

Inside the ring body, miniature biorepeating sensors, a silver-oxide-based flexible battery, and electronics necessary for data processing and wireless transmission are installed. This battery lasts for about 12 hours in continuous operation mode, and individual calibration allows maintaining measurement accuracy for up to two months.

During testing, researchers tried the device in various daily scenarios. In particular, special attention was paid to monitoring glucose and ketone levels. The results showed that the ring's readings completely matched the data from commercial glucometers and continuous blood sugar monitoring systems.

Experts note that this technology can initiate a new stage in the development of personalized medicine. If conventional wearable gadgets only show what is happening in the body, such sensors can explain the causes of changes at a biochemical level. For now, this smart ring is at the laboratory prototype stage, and the dates for its mass production or release for sale have not been announced.

Smart RingMedical TechnologyInnovationGlucoseBiochemical Analysis
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