Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor Outperforms All Competitors with Heavy Cooling

At a time when modern mobile device technology is rapidly developing, one of the main challenges facing manufacturers is overheating and the resulting thermal throttling. According to ixbt.com, an unusual experiment conducted by a tech enthusiast clearly demonstrated how much the true capabilities of mobile processors are limited by temperature constraints. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported .

During an experiment conducted by Reddit user ntsow, an unexpected method was chosen to test the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor installed in the ZTE Nubia Z70 Ultra smartphone. To completely eliminate the heating problem in the smartphone body, two large tower coolers, usually designed for desktop computer processors, were attached to it.

Unusual experiment and its details

During the experiment, the specialist placed two coolers on the smartphone: one was installed on the back panel of the device, and the other directly on the screen side. Although this interesting post was later deleted, its results managed to quickly spread across the internet and attracted the attention of experts.

Thanks to the ultra-enhanced cooling system, thermal throttling in the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor was almost completely eliminated. In the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test, the device's stability score reached 99 percent. Furthermore, the Solar Bay Extreme Stress Test results also showed a stability of 99.2 percent, confirming that performance did not drop even under maximum loads.

Results and future possibilities

According to the published results, under such extraordinary cooling conditions, the Snapdragon 8 Elite managed to outperform all modern advanced mobile processors, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Apple A19 Pro, and MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chips, under long-term loads. It is worth noting that this is about baseline performance, as the peak metrics of modern flagship SoCs remain even higher.

This interesting experiment once again proved how much the real potential of mobile platforms depends on the temperature regime. If the processor does not encounter thermal limits, it can operate stably at its high frequencies for a much longer time without any losses.