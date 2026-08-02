SSC Napoli at 100: Details of the Massive Celebration That Embraced Naples

One of Italy’s most distinctive football clubs, SSC Napoli, is celebrating its centenary not with a simple ceremony, but with a massive celebration that has enveloped the entire city. The simultaneous ringing of a hundred church bells, a blue march through the streets, free Margherita pizza, and seaside fireworks are some of the brightest highlights of the anniversary program.

This celebration is not just the birthday of a football club. It once again demonstrates how closely Napoli is intertwined with the history and culture of the city of Naples and the lives of millions of fans.

Why was August 1 chosen as the club's birthday?

Napoli adopted August 1, 1926, as the symbolic start date of its history. The club is spending its centenary season under the motto "Pe' cient'anne." This Neapolitan phrase means the wish "For another hundred years."

However, football history in Naples began even earlier. One of the city's first football teams, the Naples Cricket & Foot-Ball Club, was founded in 1906, and Unione Sportiva Internazionale Napoli in 1911.

Based on these teams, the club Internazionale-Naples emerged in 1922. At a meeting held on August 25, 1926, its name was changed to Associazione Calcio Napoli. Since 1964, the club has been operating under its current name, Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli.

Therefore, August 1 is not the exact renaming date from a historical document, but a symbolic day cemented in the fans' memory as the club's birth.

Why did the celebration start at 19:26?

The central events of the anniversary were scheduled to take place at various points in the city of Naples on August 1. The chosen start time for the celebration was also no coincidence — 19:26 represents the year the club was founded.

The festivities began at Piazza Carità, where Napoli's first headquarters was located. At that moment, a hundred church bells in the city were set to ring simultaneously while blue smoke was released into the sky.

Afterwards, the "Blue March" with the participation of fans headed from Piazza Carità towards one of Naples' main squares, Piazza del Plebiscito.

The march was designed not as a simple fan demonstration, but as a modern and secular interpretation of traditional folk festivals in the Campania region.

One hundred actors, one hundred musicians, and one hundred children

The number "100" became the main symbol of the anniversary. The blue march was planned to feature one hundred actors, one hundred musicians, and one hundred children.

They were scheduled to showcase Naples' ancient legends, folk traditions, music, and football history through theatrical performances. The spectacle began with the Parthenope legend related to the city's origin and covered a symbolic journey up to the modern era of Napoli.

The march route led via Piazza Carità, Via Toledo, Via Santa Brigida, Via Verdi, Via San Carlo, and Piazza Trieste e Trento to Piazza del Plebiscito.

Thus, the historic center of Naples turned for one night into an open-air stage uniting the city, football, and art.

Thousands of Margherita pizzas distributed to fans

Football and pizza are the two main symbols that made Naples famous worldwide. Therefore, a special place in the anniversary program was also given to the famous Margherita pizza.

A special "Centenary Pizza Village" was organized in Piazza Municipio, and starting from 20:26, thousands of pizza slices and drinks were planned to be distributed free of charge to fans and city guests.

The event was not limited to entertainment purposes only. Part of the pizzas was also scheduled to be delivered to people in need of social support in cooperation with the Campania Food Bank.

This initiative showed the club's social role in the city: Napoli decided to share its anniversary not only with its fans, but also with vulnerable strata of the population.

Legends and today's heroes on one stage

The official ceremony of the anniversary was scheduled to be held in Piazza del Plebiscito. It was attended by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, local government representatives, legendary Napoli players from various eras, and current squad members.

Through music, historical images, fan memories, and stage performances, the club's hundred-year journey was narrated.

This history reflected:

the early years full of difficulties;

the great victories during the Diego Maradona era;

crisis and relegation to the lower division;

the revival of the club;

new championships and the formation of modern Napoli.

The main idea of the ceremony was not just to remember the past, but to connect the club's history with its future.

Naples plunged into blue all at once

One of the most touching moments of the evening was the "Blue Night" program.

According to the official plan, at 22:30 Naples' main historical structures were simultaneously illuminated with the club's color — blue light. Among them were:

the Royal Palace;

Castel Nuovo;

Palazzo San Giacomo;

Castel dell'Ovo;

Castel Sant'Elmo.

Afterwards, a synchronized light and fireworks display set to music was scheduled to take place between Piazza del Plebiscito and Castel dell'Ovo.

Famous goals in club history, the voices of heroes, and unforgettable moments of the fans were harmonized with special music. The celebration continued with a musical program in the square.

A centenary celebration does not end in one night

The Napoli management did not limit the anniversary to just the grand celebration on August 1. Events dedicated to the club's centenary will be held throughout the entire 2026/27 season.

In autumn, a full-length film narrating the history of the club from its foundation to the present day is planned to be screened.

Also, Italy's prestigious Treccani encyclopedia institute will prepare a special publication dedicated to a football club for the first time in its history. Two international anniversary events are expected to be held for Napoli fans outside of Italy as well.

On the occasion of the centenary, the club also presented a special kit. It features the Sun Horse, one of Napoli's first symbols, the number 100, and symbols representing the unbreakable bond between the club and the city.

Why is Napoli not just a football club?

There are many famous teams in Italy, but Napoli's relationship with its own city has a special character.

For the people of Naples, the club is:

the pride of the city;

a symbol of historical rivalry between the south and the north;

an embodiment of the fight against difficulties;

a value passed down from family to family;

a force uniting Neapolitans around the world.

Therefore, it is no coincidence that the centenary celebration is held not in a stadium, but in the city's squares, streets, churches, and historical monuments. The history of Napoli lives not only on the football pitch, but in every neighborhood of Naples and in the memory of the fans.

Main conclusion

The 100th anniversary of Napoli turned into a massive cultural event uniting football, city history, and folk traditions.

A hundred church bells, a blue march, thousands of free pizza slices, club legends, illuminated castles, and seaside fireworks — all of this demonstrated Naples' love for its team.

Over a century, Napoli experienced both victories and severe crises. But the bond between the club and the city was not broken. Now Naples is beginning a new century with the wish "Pe' cient'anne" — "For another hundred years."

In your opinion, who is the greatest player in the history of Napoli — Maradona or another legend?