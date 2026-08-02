Rogbid SpinR Smartwatch: 100-Day Autonomy and $50 Price Tag

According to ixbt.com, the rugged Rogbid SpinR smartwatch with a unique mechanical control wheel has been introduced to the market. Priced at just $50, this gadget is attracting tech enthusiasts' attention with its extreme durability, enlarged display, and record-breaking battery life on a single charge. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main distinguishing feature of the new device is the mechanical rotating wheel located on the side of the body. As the manufacturers explain, users no longer have to constantly swipe the display with their finger to navigate through menus and settings. Reminiscent of optical wheels on computer mice, this mechanism accurately records movement and translates it into control commands.

Rugged Body and Technical Capabilities

The Rogbid SpinR is also noteworthy for its dimensions and durability. The gadget is assembled in a massive and protected 51 mm body with a thickness of 13.4 mm. Additionally, the device is equipped with water protection according to the IPX8 standard, providing extra convenience in daily use.

The watch is equipped with a large 1.7-inch screen with a resolution of 360x360 pixels. The internal storage capacity is 128 MB. The task of monitoring the user's heart rate is assigned to the modern HX3918 optical sensor.

Connectivity and Battery Power

Bluetooth 5.4 technology is used to connect the smartwatch to a smartphone. However, to keep the price affordable, the device lacks its own GPS module. While this aspect is hardly noticeable in daily urban conditions, it might be important for professional athletes.

The main advantage of the device is cited as its battery reserve. Thanks to the 1100 mAh battery, the Rogbid SpinR can work for up to 100 days without recharging in standby mode. For comparison, considering that most flagship smartwatches require daily charging, this indicator looks quite impressive.