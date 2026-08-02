Crashed GeForce RTX 5060 Ti successfully restored

Every day, various interesting events happen in the world of technology, but this work by a Chinese technician is truly noteworthy. According to ixbt.com, a specialist successfully repaired an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics card that was involved in a car accident and nearly bent in half, giving it a second life. This unusual case once again demonstrated the durability of modern computer components and the possibilities of professional repair. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the details of the incident, a Chinese electronics technician operating under the alias Brother Zhang received a severely damaged graphics accelerator. Due to a strong impact during the accident, the device's cooling system and heat-spreading plate were heavily deformed. The graphics card looked terrifying, as if someone had folded it in half. However, the process of disassembling the device revealed unexpectedly positive results.

Repair process and tests

The specialist's inspection showed that, despite the frightening appearance, the main printed circuit board (PCB) was not bent too seriously. Most importantly, no signs of short circuits were found. After carefully straightening the board, the graphics card turned on and even output an image to the screen. Nevertheless, the problems were not over yet: after installing a custom driver, the system began to crash, even though no errors were detected in the memory diagnostics.

To eliminate the cause of the malfunction, he desoldered the Samsung memory chip located near the most affected area and firmly resoldered it back in place. This complex process paid off, and the system began to recognize the device correctly. Since the original cooling system was ruined, tests were conducted using a partially restored heatsink and two external fans.

Why was it possible to save the graphics card?

During testing, the restored GeForce RTX 5060 Ti showed very good results. It successfully passed a complex stress test with 98.9% stability. During this, the GPU temperature did not exceed 67 degrees, and the memory chip temperature did not exceed 68 degrees. According to the specialist, such a successful outcome is largely due to the specific design of the RTX 5060 Ti model.

The thing is, this graphics card has a relatively short PCB, and the main impact fell precisely on the cooling system protruding beyond its borders. If the damage had directly affected the graphics processor itself or caused serious cracks in the PCB, repairing the device would have been impossible or economically pointless.